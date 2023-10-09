Khosi Twala recently won a top award at the Sebenza Women Awards, where she also served as the host

Since her victory on Big Brother Titans , Khosi has enjoyed a successful career with numerous gigs and accolades, thanks to her dedicated fanbase and supportive friends

Her post expressed gratitude for her achievements and the encouragement she received from her circle, while fans and industry colleagues celebrated her continuous success on social media

Khosi Twala is currently at the top of the South African entertainment industry, and there's no going back. The reality television star who has been booked and busy shared an appreciation post following a major win at the Sebenza Women Awards.

Khosi Twala said she is grateful for the support she gets after winning at the Sebenza Women Awards. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala bags top award at the Sebenza Women Awards

Big Brother Titans winner, Khosi Twala doesn't take the love and support from her fans and followers for granted. The star who has been on a winning streak since winning the reality television show has bagged several gigs and awards.

Taking to her Instagram page, Khosi said she is grateful to have hosted the prestigious Sebenza Women Awards and to also win an award. She thanked her circle of friends for being her support system and always pushing her to achieve more. She wrote:

"The host and award winner of Sebenza Women Awards I don’t know how I ended up with a group of women who reckoned to push me above the limit, went above and beyond to see me win. I stand amazed by the Glory of God regardless of my imperfections. Again I thank you."

Fans celebrate Khosi Twala's major win

Mzansi is now getting used to congratulating Khosi Twala every week because the girl is going the most. Taking to her timeline, fans and industry colleagues praised Khosi for her hard work.

@mbalenhle__m said:

"babyyyy congratulations."

@blue_mbombo commented:

"Babe you’re fighting! "

@londie_london_official added:

"Slayyyyyyyed"

@swankyjerry noted:

"Congratulations my darling many more wins you looking fire too."

@ladydkhoza wrote:

"Congratulations Khosi You deserve this accolade .A big thanks to all the Khosireigns"

@myfashion_link said:

"King khosi ,the mother that mothered their mother, congratulations babes, greater height I pray"

