Mother of the late celebrity chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, Ryhab Niniwe Motsoane, has passed away

Ryhab Niniwe died on Thursday, 05 October 2023, at the age of 77 as her health declined since Tibz died

A relative said when Tibz died, he left a void as he was the breadwinner of the family, and now his mother has joined him in heaven

The late celebrity chef Tibz's mom Ryhab Motsoane has passed away at the age of 77. Image: @tebello.motsoane

Source: Instagram

Death not be proud. Recently, Mzansi was hit by some sad news about the late celebrity chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane's mother.

Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane's mom, Ryhab, passed away

The mother of the late celebrity chef Tibz, who was murdered on Saturday, 10 February 2023, alongside his longtime friend AKA in Durban, has passed away.

The chef's mom Ryhab Niniwe Motsoane, died at the age of 77 on Thursday, 5 October 2023, almost 10 months after they broke their silence regarding her only son, who passed away.

PAY ATTENTION:

According to ZiMoja, a family relative who didn't want to be named said:

"Tibzs held a deep affection for his mother, and whenever he found some free time, he made the effort to drive to the East Rand to pay her visits and bring along thoughtful gifts. Sadly, before his unexpected passing, he had been in the midst of planning a December trip for her and other relatives.

"The void left behind by Tibzs' brutal murder was immeasurable. His mother's health deteriorated significantly, and eventually, she has been reunited with her cherished son, which is a bittersweet occurrence for us, as friends and family."

The Motsoane family asks for space and prayers

Previously, when Tibz was murdered, according to a certain publication, the family issued a statement thanking the fans for their love and support. They also requested some space and prayers as they dealt with the tragic loss of their son Tebello. The statement read:

"To us, Tebello was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. To many, he was Tibz Wa Bantwana, Chief of Cool, Summer Time Cool Creator, K1 K9, and many other names of affection. Our son was loved, and he gave love in return. As we come to terms with the devastating truth that our only son is no longer with us, we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days."

Lynn Forbes writes a touching post about her grief

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lynn Forbes is taking it one day at a time since her son AKA's murder in February this year. The grieving mom has been open about her journey on her social media platforms.

AKA's death left a huge void in his mother's life. Lynn Forbes has been open about how her life changed the moment she received the news of her son's death and how she has been coping since then.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News