Energetic performer Makhadzi walked off stage after a patron threw a bottle at her

A video shows the Haka Matorokisi star performing at a Kadoma stage in Zimbabwe when the attack happens

It wasn't the first time that she received hostility from the neighbouring country as another violent event happened in April

Makhadzi walked off stage after a patron threw a water bottle at her while he was performing. Images: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Singer Makhadzi gracefully walked away from a concert stage in Zimbabwe after a patron threw a bottle at her.

Concert-goer throws bottle at Makhadzi mid-performance in Kadoma

A video posted by a digital tabloid Zimcelebs shows the singer performing on stage and a water bottle flying across, missing her face. Makhadzi stops her performance and walks off the Kadoma stage.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION:

Zimbabwe concertgoers attack Makhadzi in Mutare

It wasn't the first time Makhadzi experienced violence from her Zimbabwean fans. In April, she performed in the dangerous hood of Mutare and had to leave after fans started getting wild, breaking barricades and hurling profanities at the singer.

Zimcelebs reported it was due to her being late for her set and arriving without her band.

Social media applauds Makhadzi for walking away from her Kadoma set

Saying her safety comes first, she was praised for walking off the Zimbabwean stage:

@neema_please defended her:

"Nuh people should be respectful because you might injure her, she did what was supposed to be done, that was professional."

@_tariro.fambirayi agreed:

"She had every right to do that because that’s inhumane and disrespectful, quite disrespectful."

@im_gods_son_couzo_xxi applauded:

"Normalize to know your worth in life... Thumbs up for Makhadzi."

@enkrome8 clapped for her:

"I respect how she just walked off."

@tyfah_guni said:

"@makhadzisa has so much love for Zimbabweans and she is an icon in the music industry, a very good musician and a great performer, this was uncalled for!"

@baddi8128 called out:

"Zimbabweans we need serious help. This babaric behavior is unacceptable mxxm embarrassing."

@elle_ma4 was ashamed:

"How disrespectful, why pay for a show to come watch someone you hate so much that u throw a bottle at them! So disgraceful."

Thuli P walks away from Zimbabwe set while performing

In a related story on Briefly News, Amapiano DJ Thuli Phongolo walked away from her set in Zimbabwe after apologising to the crowd, saying the sound system was faulty.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress was roasted for not being talented enough to qualify for walking away from a live set.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News