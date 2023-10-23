Amapiano star Tyler ICU spent a day with his grandparents at their home in the village

The Mnike hitmaker shared several pictures showing off how his day with his grandparents was spent

Netizens were impressed that the star still visits home and how he embraces his love for them

Amapiano Sensation Tyler ICU spent his day with his grandparents.

Source: Instagram

Blood is thicker than water. The amapiano star Tyler ICU is a true example of the phrase 'family comes first'.

Tyler ICU spends the day with his grandparents

The Mnike hitmaker, who has been clarifying the confusion regarding his hit song, has been making waves in the music industry ever since he came to the limelight.

The star, whose song climbed the Chinese music charts, has flexed on social media that he had the time to spend his day with his beloved grandparents in the village.

Tyler ICU shared a picture post on Instagram showing off how his day was well spent with his grandparents, and he captioned the pictures:

"Went to see my Grandparents."

See the post here:

Netizens salute Tyler ICU

Shortly after the Banyana hitmaker shared the picture post on Instagram, his fans and the celebville showered him with complimentary and heartfelt messages. Check out some of the comments below:

keupzz said:

"Gata mabala mfana."

ghhyper1 wrote:

"Nice one brother."

johnmajone replied:

"So Tyler, you also Tsonga? God bless you for remembering the foundation a wise man never forgets where he comes from."

snootbosspenzo responded:

"Like Grandmother like Son."

nokuthula_prettynox said:

"Ngwana kokwani."

lesegom_official wrote:

"That’s right."

dogg_dbn_ replied:

"Blessings."

washgee83 said:

"Beautiful ntwana hlabela madlozi."

Source: Briefly News