Rapper Boity Thulo hits the gym, and she is ready to serve us her summer body soon

The star shared a clip of herself working out on Twitter and said that this is the only form of pain that makes her feel fantastic afterwards

Fans of the media personality flooded her comment section with complimentary messages

Boity Thulo is not allowing anything to prevent her from hitting the gym and working on her hot summer body.

Boity Thulo gets her hot summer body ready

With summer around the corner, many celebs and hunnies are preparing their summer bodies for the gram. Not so long ago, Nadia Nakai was also seen having an intense time at the gym working on her hot summer body.

Recently, rapper Boity Thulo shared a clip of herself in her gym gear on X, hitting the gym and getting ready to serve us with her hot summer body. She captioned the video:

"The only form of pain that makes you feel fantastic afterwards."

Watch the clip below:

Fans compliment Boity Thulo

Shortly after the star shared the video on social media, netizens flooded her comment section with complimentary messages:

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"You’re strong mos."

@tumisole wrote:

"Bereka."

@_msemos replied:

"Perfect strength..."

@TheGyal_ responded:

"I need your motivation to hit the gym."

@Da_Vince2 said:

"Can I be your instructor."

@PhoshPk said:

"You were born for this, your stamina level is insane."

@Atang_Atang21 wrote:

"You making it look so easy ."

