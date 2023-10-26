Former The River actress Linda Mtoba has allegedly found love with a wealthy businessman following her divorce

The influencer married tSteven Meyer in 2017 after six years of dating after following each other online

When news of her divorce broke, netizens remembered Nonku Williams' words about men and infidelity

Linda Mtoba and her husband of six years, Steven Meyer, have allegedly divorced, and Linda has moved on. Image: @lindamtoba

Linda Mtoba was allegedly spotted with a new wealthy man in Sandton. This follows news of her divorce from Steven Meyer.

Is Linda Mtoba dating again?

According to ZiMoja, the former The River star, Linda Mtoba and her new beau were all lovey-dovey at a posh Sandton restaurant for his birthday dinner party.

Onlookers told the news publication that they could not keep out of sight of one another. In addition to that, the blog stated that her international trips were paid for by her new bae.

"She is happy, and you can just tell by her glow."

And glowing she is Linda recently shared some stunning selfies taken from her new iPhone 15 Pro Max, marking this sudden glow.

One fan said:

"The most beautiful girl in the world. Always enchanting unprovoked."

Linda has also been globetrotting. See the stunning pics from her most recent trip to Paris, France.

Netizens shocked after Linda Mtoba's divorce news

The actress was married to Steven Meyer and they tied the knot in 2017 after six years of dating. After following each other online, they had hit it off.

The couple has a four-year-old daughter, who she refers to as Bean and not by her real name.

When news of her divorce broke, netizens remembered Nonku Williams' words about men and infidelity. This comes after The Real Housewives Of Durban star said all men cheat.

Linda Mtoba celebrates Bean's 4th birthday

In a previous report by Briefly News, Linda Mtoba shared eight pics taken from baby Beans's 4th birthday celebration party. She shared these cute snaps on her Instagram account to mark the occasion.

Linda expressed just how grateful she was to be the little girl's mother with a sweet and short message.

