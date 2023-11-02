Senzo Meyiwa's mother, Nombifuthi Meyiwa, expressed her ongoing pain and frustration in a viral video, as the family has not found closure nine years after her son's death

The trial for Senzo's death has been ongoing, but justice has not been served, and the perpetrator remains at large

Social media users sympathized with Nombifuthi's emotional plea for justice and called for the authorities to take action in the case

Senzo Meyiwa's mother Nombifuthi Meyiwa failed to control her tears as she spoke about her son's murder in a viral video. She said the family has not found closure because the person who murdered Senzo is still roaming free.

Senzo Meyiwa's mom says she has no peace after son's death

It's been nine years since Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa's murder at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's family home in Vosloorus. The trial for the star's death has been ongoing for years, but justice has not been served yet.

Speaking in a video shared by the popular Instagram page @maphephandaba, Nombifuthi Meyiwa asked Senzo's killer how they sleep at night knowing they took her son away from her.

She added that they have been going from pillar to post for nine years because they can't afford good lawyers. She said:

"I cry, watch and ask myself why doesn’t my son’s killer have a conscience and understand the pain they have caused us. Why are they letting us go through this tormenting pain?" she asked.

"Why don’t they come forward and admit to the crime? Why are they making us suffer in this way?

"Because if they come forward and plead guilty to this murder at least for them they will be arrested and might get parole in the future, unlike us who won’t be able to see Senzo again."

Mzansi sympathisers with Senzo Meyiwa's mother after emotional video

Social media users were left feeling emotional. Many said the justice system should do better and arrest the people who killed Senzo Meyiwa.

@spheshy2 said:

"A mother's pain. One will never understand if they don't have kids"

@chichi_tamarie commented:

"This hurts"

@buanyomi added:

"Lord please intervene & restore peace to this poor woman. It's so sad. Let all the glory be yours"

@mamellomonyake noted:

"Since no one is coming forward, wonke umuntu that was in that house should be sentenced PERIOD!!!"

@ravele_khumbudzo added:

"She needs to ask the authorities to close this case…this is just torture . Wealthy people are involved in this case and money makes things happen. I don’t mean to be insensitive."

