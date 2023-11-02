Songstress Tyla has received an award nomination at the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards

The Water hitmaker is nominated alongside Nigerian Afro-pop singer Ayra Starr under the Best New Artist

Tyla continues to make South Africa proud with the wins that she is continuously receiving

Tyla landed her first international nomination at the BET Soul Train Awards. Image: @tyla

Singer Tyla has been nominated at the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards, slated to take place in November.

Tyla and Nigerian star up for the same award

The Water hitmaker is nominated alongside Nigerian Afro-pop singer Ayra Starr. They are both gunning for the Best New Artist accolade. The upcoming event is scheduled for 27 November 2023.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported:

"Tyla nominated for BET Soul Train award. Fast rising South African artist, Tyla, is nominated in the ‘Best New Artist’ category. She is nominated alongside Naija songstress Ayra Starr."

Netizens incredibly proud of Tyla

The Johannesburg-born star continues to make South Africa proud with her wins that she is continuously receiving.

@_msemos said:

"This is Tyla's era."

@KenearthMahube said:

"She's definitely doing wonders. I mean her career is moving faster than the train now... Tyla We See You."

@TheKingOfAfrika wished:

"Hope she performs, we really need a proper South African mainstream artist that will go far internationally."

@taffymyname lauded:

"Finally a South African artist making it big on the global stage."

@Thabo_Tshaba applauded:

"South Africans are making us proud."

Tyla performs on US TV show

One of her most noticeable accolades include her US TV show debut. Tyla has finally performed her hit song Water on the US show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Her South African fans expressed immense pride in her, showering the singer with wise words. Excited netizens believed that the star truly deserved all the praise she was receiving.

"Not long ago, I was just a girl in South Africa dreaming of moments like this. Even though I’ve been grinding for years it feels like this is all happening so fast. I cannot wait for the world to see what an African Popstar looks like!"

Tyla on Water changing her life

In a previous report from Briefly News, Water entered the Billboard 100 hits at number 67, this is a first for South Africa in 55 years. Water also has 5 million streams on Spotify and 1 billion views on TikTok.

Tyla said the song changed her life and that it is only the beginning of greater things to come.

