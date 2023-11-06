Generations: The Legacy actor Andile Nebulane allegedly hired a Private Investigator to track a social media troll

The cautious actor allegedly paid the investigator R25 000 to catch the troll and has even exposed her

The troll has been identified, and she issued an apology on social media after she accused Andile of being a deadbeat father

‘Generations: The Legacy’ actor Andile Nebulanene will take further action should the troll not retract the statement. Image: @andile.nebulane

Source: Instagram

Andile Nebulane does not play when it comes to his reputation. The Generations: The Legacy star dealt with an online troll after she made some damning claims regarding him and his children.

PI tracks and unveils troll

According to ZiMoja, Andile Nebulane allegedly hired a private investigator to track a social media troll. The online bully accused Andile of being a deadbeat father. She even tagged his employer, Mfundi Vundla, asking why the production wanted to be involved with someone like Andile.

The troll, who was identified as Lilitha Bolani, under her Twitter account @LilithaB_, hails from the Eastern Cape. Her initial post reads:

"Please stay away from this man. His name is Andile Nebulane, better known as Dali from Generations. He's a deadbeat who sleeps around, and has babies, and then abandons his children. We previously said deadbeats must be named and shamed.

"He masquerades as a present father, yet he'll disappear for weeks, leaving his children alone while on drinking sprees. Some of his kids don't even know what R2 from him looks like."

She did this using a burner account and has since deleted the post.

Andile receives an apology from troll

The actor allegedly paid the investigator R25 000 to catch the troll and has even exposed her. Lilitha issued an apology on social media after she was caught red-handed.

The publication reports that Lilitha said:

"On 2 May 2023, I tweeted about Andile Nebulane. I retracted that tweet as it was not my place to comment on his personal life. My apologies."

Friend says Andile will pursue legal action

An unnamed source revealed to the online publication that Andile will be pressing further action should the lady not right this wrong.

They also called on people to invest in finding and exposing people who cause reputational harm to innocent people.

Emtee plans to sue online bully

