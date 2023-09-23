South African rapper Emtee is forced to continue insisting that he does not consume alcohol any more on his social media

Many people often speculate about the South African rapper's sobriety when he interacts with fans

Online users reacted to Emtee's latest denial about his stance when it comes to consuming alcohol.

Emtee clarified to his followers that he is not keen on booze. Over the years, the South African rapper has told people that he stays away from alcohol consumption.

Many people shared their speculations about the Roller Up plate maker's rumoured recreational substances habit. Emtee had harsh words for a netizen who kept hounding him.

Emtee denies drinking alcohol

South African rapper Emtee was in an Instagram live session where he responded to viewers who accused him of being drunk. According to TimesLIVE, the rapper was in an Instagram live session when he harshly told people that he doesn't like drinking alcohol.

He said:

"Get it through your thick skull. Please stop telling me I'm drunk. Did you give me the drinks?"

South Africans speculate about Emtee's sobriety

The rapper has been open about his choice to abstain from using any recreational substances. Many people commented with their thoughts on Emtee's denial. Read the comments:

Lucky madimetsa said:

"If you are drunk, you are drunk."

Prince Ntando Sibanda wrote:

"There is a difference between high and drunk."

Levati Branding argued:

"Same difference."

Joseph Msimango commented:

"Le ibulawa izol too much."

Mosia Cheddar Thabang speculated:

"This one is always high."

Emtee explained his decade-long sobriety

Emtee explains why he doesn't drink alcohol

Over the years that Emtee has been in the music industry, many have been curious if he abuses any substances. He explained in L-Tido's podcast episode that he thinks alcohol is the devil. Emtee celebrated 10 years of sobriety in August 2023.

Briefly News also reported that Emtee slammed a troll claiming he uses drugs.

