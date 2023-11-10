BET award-nominated rapper, K.O has shared that his one-man show will be coming to Cape Town

The show is called Live At The Mill , and it follows the success of his Live At Hill show in Johannesburg

K.O returns with another epic show and has urged his fans to purchase his tickets before they run out

K.O's next one man show, 'Live At The Mill' will take place in Cape Town. Images: @mrcashtime

Rapper K.O has returned for yet another epic show, and this time, Capetonians will get the chance to witness his epic performances.

K.O's 1 man show headed to CPT

The BET award-nominated rapper shared that his one-man show will be coming to Cape Town on 29 December 2023. This time, it is called Live At The Mill, as it will take place at the Biscuit Mill.

The show follows the success of his Live At Hill show in Johannesburg at the Constitutional Hill. K.O has urged his fans to purchase his tickets before they run out.

In his announcement post, he said:

"One Man Show coming to the mother city! Get your tickets now while they’re still available!"

K.O's debut 1 man show a hit

The rapper had his debut one-man show in July 2023. He admitted that nerves got the best of him, but he overcame them and had an epic concert.

This was his first attempt at a show of that calibre, and he thanked his fans for braving the winter cold to attend his concert.

Some of the industry's most noticeable faces attended K.O Live at the Hill, and many of his supporters applauded him.

Fand rubbed shoulders with K.O at Mall Of Africa

In a previous report from Briefly News, K.O made a solid attempt to reconnect with his loyal fans after years of support.

He announced a meet-and-greet for his fans at Midrand's Mall of Africa set to happen on 4 November.

Fans of Mr Cash Time were worried about the distance of the venue and had asked K.O to visit their cities closer to them instead.

