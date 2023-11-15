South African rapper Cassper Nyovest recently shared an inspirational post encouraging fans to develop a strong relationship with God

Social media users expressed respect for Cassper's message, acknowledging the challenges they face

The rapper's wisdom on navigating life's difficulties through faith and the acknowledgement of Jesus as the light garnered varied responses from online followers

Cassper Nyovest has been dropping pearls of wisdom with his fans lately. The rapper who recently spoke about the importance of having genuine friendships shared another post about knowing God.

Cassper Nyovest posted a motivational message to his followers. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest preaches to his fans

Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest shared an inspirational post on his social media pages.

Taking to his page on X. the rapper urged his fans and followers to develop a strong relationship with God. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Life can get hard but life is never a burden. Life is beyond human understanding but life is not confusing when you lean on the word of God. You are very smart but you don’t know anything if you don’t know God. Jesus is the light, have a great day. Love."

Cassper Nyovest's post sparks mixed reactions

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the Amademoni hitmaker's post.

@Brendonthatguy said:

"As long you have air, water, food and shelter then you are good to go!! People should stop chasing material things."

@Brendonthatguy commented:

"Life is never hard, but our expectations and perspectives make it look like life is hard."

@StatusXsa99 commented:

"I actually respect that for real, I'm going through crazy situations on this side man, it's hard to deal with ‍♂️"

NaakMusiQ on almost pulling out of fight with Cassper Nyovest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that NaakMusiQ shut a lot of noise in 2022 when he beat Cassper Nyovest in the rapper's celebrity boxing match, but it almost didn't happen. The singer revealed that he almost had to pull out of the match due to an illness that affected his training.

He went on to say that his requests to postpone the match were denied by Mufasa's camp.

Source: Briefly News