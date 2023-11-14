Anga Makubalo, aka NaakMusiQ, recently opened up about his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest

The singer revealed that he almost pulled out of the match due to a serious illness

Anga opened up about being forced to commit to going up against Mufasa despite being unwell and under-trained

NaakMusiQ says he was forced to fight Cassper Nyovest despite falling seriously ill before their boxing match. Images: iamnaakmusiq, casspernyovest

NaakMusiQ shut a lot of noise in 2022 when he beat Cassper Nyovest in the rapper's celebrity boxing match, but it almost didn't happen. The singer revealed that he almost had to pull out of the match due to an illness that affected his training.

He went on to say that his requests to postpone the match were denied by Mufasa's camp.

NaakMusiQ opens up about Cassper Nyovest match

Surely neither Cassper Nyovest nor NaakMusiQ could believe the outcome of their boxing match. Mufasa left the ring with his tail between his legs after losing to the AmaBenjamin singer.

It seems NaakMusiQ, real name Anga Makubalo's victory was more than just to prove a point, it was to punish Cassper for being greedy.

Speaking to Mo Flava on 947, it turns out that weeks before the match was supposed to take place, Anga fell seriously ill and asked to have the match postponed but Mufasa's team declined.

"Six weeks before the fight, I got a chest infection. The doctor said 'You cannot do any training for the next four weeks.'"

He went on:

"We called the opposing team and asked 'Is there any way we can move this thing because when this guy is deemed fit to train, he'll only have two weeks to do so.' And we just got a big, fat NO."

Anga says Cassper wanted to take advantage of his ill health and inexperience to win. He says after consulting with his trainer, they decided to go ahead with the match:

"He said 'There's no way you're gonna be fit in 10 days, just try your best to remember everything we've learned and use your heart."

"I was fitter than what I appeared in the ring and I was surprised that Cassper was huffing and puffing considering that he did not have a chest infection."

Bontle Modiselle opens up about Priddy Ugly and Cassper Nyovest fight

Turns out Anga wasn't the only one who had to train in a short space of time to hit the ring with Cassper Nyovest.

Bontle Modiselle opened up about her husband, Priddy Ugly going up against Mufasa despite feeling unwell and not having enough time to train:

"I would be concerned because I don't want him to take it on and he was having trouble with headaches. At some point, we had to go to the hospital, he wasn't okay."

MmaAfrika went on to say that she needed to be supportive despite her worries. Her hubby ended up losing the match and netizens blamed her saucy video.

