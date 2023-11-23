The funeral details of the late Moja LOVE TV presenter, Gogo Mathambo, have been announced

The Fake Gobela host will be laid to rest on the day before his birthday, 25 November

The channel also shared what he had contracted shortly before his passing and how his grandmother found him

The presenter of 'Fake Gobela' Gogo Mathambo will be laid to rest on the day before his birthday. Image: @mdnewss, thembisilendalo

Source: Twitter

The announcement of funeral arrangements for the late Moja LOVE TV presenter, Gogo Mathambo, has been made.

Mathambo to be laid to rest this weekend

Moja LOVE announced that the Fake Gobela host will be laid to rest on the day before his birthday. Sithembele Clearance Gaju, his real name, will be buried on Saturday, 25 November.

His funeral service will take place at his home in KwaNdebele. According to ZiMoja, Gogo Mathambo had jokingly shared with them why he wanted to be buried in KwaNdebele.

The reason he gave was that he wished to be closer to his grannies.

Mathambo was sick before his passing

The channel also shared what he had contracted shortly before his passing and how his grandmother found him. His family had shared that Gaju had told them that he had a fever shortly before his passing.

During his last days, he had asked to see his grandmother, who noticed how sick he was.

As his coughing got worse, his granny said he got weak. However, not weak enough to visit a doctor.

She then found him cold in his bed and called a male nurse, who called for the paramedics. Upon arrival, the medics informed the family that he had passed on.

Moja LOVE pays tribute to its talent

Announcing his passing, the channel lauded Gaju in a statement.

"Gogo Mathambo displayed a courageous spirit in exposing fake sangomas and gobelas and the injustices happening in that space. The channel sends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. His contribution will be hugely missed."

Read the full statement below:

Sizwe Dhlomo claims dark cloud at Moja LOVE

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo has fired shots at the popular DStv channel, Moja Love.

He was responding to the death of one of their presenters, Gogo Mathambo, who hosted Fake Sangoma.

The media personality took a jab on Twitter and said no channel had bad luck like Moja Love.

