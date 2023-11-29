Paballo Noko, a social media personality, has shown off a new car, which many assumed was hers

Mzansi flooded the 16-year-old's Instagram posts with congratulatory messages while others spewed hate

Noko recently made headlines after she was confronted by Cyan Boujee, who allegedly beat her up after she disrespected her

Paballo Noko posted a brand new Porsche, and netizens could not stop raving about it. Image: @paballo.noko

Social media personality Paballo Noko has shown off a new car, which many assumed was hers.

Paballo poses next to a stunning car

On her Instagram page, Paballo posted several pictures of her posing in front of the brand-new white beast. She captioned her post:

"Porsche Way, it’s the RCG way."

Netizens react to Paballo's post

The 16-year-old's Instagram posts with congratulatory messages while others spewed hate. The teen trended for all the wrong reasons of late.

She first got thrust into the spotlight after allegedly being involved with Amapiano star Busta 929, then she and her friend shared videos of their outing to Konka and then other unsavoury behaviour.

This is what some said about her car:

blvk_boy.2_fly said:

"Do us a favour and post your report when the results come out."

latif_d4 said:

"Magnifique."

k1ll_h1m_2

"That is a nice car."

koketso34 asked:

“How is this 16-year-old going to clubs nonchalantly & drinking. Yoh South Africa is in shambles.”

khwezi_098 asked:

"Nje wena do you ever sit at home."

Paballo gets into heated argument with Cyan

Noko recently made headlines after she was confronted by Cyan Boujee, who allegedly beat her up after she disrespected her.

Cyan reprimanded Paballo and then asked her to go back to school and work on her grades.

Later on, Paballo claimed that Cyan had bruised her. She shared images of her apparent bruises online. According to IOL, Paballo's mother took her to the police station to open a case against the DJ.

