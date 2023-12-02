Tyla recently talked about Drake following her on Instagram. and how she felt about being on his radar

The South African rising star gave her hilarious take on Drake's attention while on an American podcast

South Africans felt overprotective of Tyla after Drake followed her, and people speculated about his intentions

Tyla was open about how she felt when Drake gave her a follow on Instagram. The South African star amused fans with her playful answers about the God's Plan rapper.

Tyla said she knew Drake would follow her on Instagram. Image: Paras Griffin / Neil Mockford

The interviewer on the podcast asked Tyla about a possible collaboration with Drake. Tyla gave an optimistic answer and had supporters excited.

Tyla chuffed after Drake followed her

In a candid interview with BigBoy TV, Tyla said that she was expecting Drake to follow her. In the sit-down, she said she was "lowkey waiting", and it happened.

Can Tyla fans expect a Drake collaboration?

During her sit down on a show, Tyla made it clear she would love to work with Drake after her amapiano breakout hit. However, Tyla said that she can neither confirm nor deny whether she will be working with the American rapper.

Fans rave over Tyla

People commented on the snippet of the musician. Netizens were gushing over how well Tyla is representing South Africa. Many were intrigued by her Drake comments.

@Unreal7amal tweeted:

"Drake is such a useless guy man. His reputation is in tatters."

@atDoyin said:

"Drake has remained relevant for so long because he pays close attention to upcoming acts and adapts his sound accordingly."

@Fegish1 commented:

"Drake is getting too predictable, and I don't know if it's a good thing."

@incredibl3human wrote:

"She just called him a simp without saying it."

@strawberryrhode was amused:

"Drake is that predictable."

@laek0n added:

"She didn’t lie."

Tyla's new hit 'Truth or Dare' hits number 1 in 5 countries

