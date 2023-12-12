Kenny Kunene announced the arrival of his baby boy, Renny Seakhela Kunene

The socialite/ politician showed off his newborn's swag, dressing him in Versace and Burberry

Mzansi showered the Kunenes with congratulatory messages on the new addition to their family

Kenny Kunene announced the arrival of his baby boy, Renny Seakhela Kunene with his wife. Images: kenny_kunene

Kenny Kunene revealed that he recently welcomed his son, Renny Seakhela Kunene with his wife. The Patriotic Alliance deputy shared photos and videos from his baby boy's homecoming where he was draped in designer, from a Versace romper to a Burberry blanket.

Kenny Kunene announces son's arrival

Kenny Kunene recently welcomed his new baby with his wife on 4 December 2023. The Sushi King is a doting father of a newborn boy named Renny Seakhela Kunene and showed him off on his Instagram page.

The young boy is not even a month old and is already living in luxury. His parents brought him home dressed in a Versace romper, swapping between a Versace blanket and a Burberry one - this baby is living the life.

The Burberry blanket retails at around R4.5K while the Versace blanket starts at R3.3K.

"On the 4th of December 2023, my wife and I were blessed with a baby boy named Renny Seakhela Kunene. We thank the almighty God and our ancestors for the birth of this healthy angel.

May Renny grow up in the best health, intelligence, spiritual guidance, wealth and love. We salute this patriot."

Mzansi congratulates Kenny Kunene

Netizens showered Kenny Kunene and his family with warm messages welcoming baby Renny home:

Kwela Tebza member, Edward Billion congratulated the Kunenes:

"Big congratulations to you and Mme ngwaneso."

jackiengarandeofficial wished Kunene well:

"Congratulations, to many more blessings!"

zikhoz_ said:

"Congratulations, my broer!"

baba_sokhaya sent well-wishes:

"Congratulations, wishing nothing but love, wealth, and happiness."

i_am_pasky joked:

"One thing about you, you make sure your lobola money doesn’t go to waste. Congratulations family!"

god_kept_me_ post was impressed

"Hai, but I love how you welcome your newborns into your home. So special. God bless you."

Kenny Kunene faces backlash over flashy lifestyle

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kenny Kunene being criticised by Action SA chairman, Athol Trollip over his flashy lifestyle. Mzansi chimed in, saying Kunene would never change his ways:

Neo Mohaole said:

"The sushi king won't change because of politics.

Previously, the Sushi King was pressured to disclose where his champagne money was coming from after popping expensive bottles at an event.

