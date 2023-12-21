Imbewu: The Seed actress Phindile Gwala marked her birthday with a hot bathroom picture

The actress posted an Instagram picture where she is covered in black and gold balloons and is sipping on champagne

Mzansi wished her a happy birthday, and many noted how gorgeous she looked in the snap

Phindile Gwala recently penned a sweet birthday message to herself. Image: @pphindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

Actress Phindile Gwala embraced her body by celebrating her birthday in her birthday suit.

Phindile shows off birthday suit

The Imbewu: The Seed star marked her birthday by sharing a sizzling snapshot from her bathroom.

The actress shared an Instagram snap featuring her surrounded by black and gold balloons while indulging in a sip of champagne.

Phindile Gwala also penned a sweet message to herself, which read:

"I am grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had to grow and develop this year. I am grateful for every door that was closed because it was not the right path for me. I’m grateful for the gift of life and the lovely people that I’m able to share life with. Happy birthday to me, God is greater."

Mzansi wishes Phindile a happy birthday

Mzansi extended warm birthday wishes to her, with numerous admirers highlighting her stunning appearance in the pictures.

dolcekhumalo said:

"Happy birthday my friend @phindilegwala_official ,you are one special kind of a person. Happy Festive season futhi."

simzngema wished:

"Happy birthday Mtase. I love you so much."

dawnthandeka_king said:

"Happy birthday gorgeous, happy birthday Mkhaya wami, May God continue to bless you, may you continue to be blessed with everything that you deserve."

jacintangobese shared:

"Happy Birthday my love. Wishing you many many more years to come! God Bless you today and always."

phutikhomo

"Oh Happy Birthday my babe, you deserve all the happiness in the world."

Phindile Gwala stuns in new gorgeous snap

In a previous report from Briefly News, Imbewu actress Phindile Gwala posted a thirst trap picture on Instagram and had the internet drooling.

Netizens were in awe of her body and gorgeous legs, and many had a lot of positive things to say.

Phindile was promoting her new role on Smoke And Mirrors as Khanyo and her fans can't keep calm.

Source: Briefly News