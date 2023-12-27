The Ranaka sisters, consisting of Dineo, Manaka, Mpumi and others, were not on speaking terms for almost a year

The siblings were able to put their pride aside and get together for the festive holidays

The Ranaka siblings got together for the festive season. This comes after they ignored each other for almost a year.

Ranaka family celebrate Christmas

Speaking to ZiMoja, Manaka Ranaka mentioned that they had to put their differences aside for the sake of keeping to the family traditions. The sibling, Dineo Ranaka, Manaka Ranaka, Mpumi Manaka and others, got together at their parent's house, Nonceba Ranaka and Kgotlaesele Ranaka, for the holidays.

The actress shared that they used to have a large gathering, which often involved some last-minute shopping. But this time, they get together with their immediate family members.

Manaka Ranaka mentioned how important it was for them to reconcile for the sake of family and gigs.

"We fight, and we are not pretentious towards one another. This year has tested our bond."

The sisters reconcile after a year of not speaking

Manaka Ranaka previously spoke about their problems with one another and how she is happy that they managed to work things out.

"Four of us were not talking. This was so huge for us. But the way it worked itself out is important to me. It means we get to have a good festive season together.

The sisters were also interviewed by Stella Artois to speak about their problems and open up.

The Ranaka sisters reunited on father's birthday party

The Ranaka sisters, Mpumi, Manaka and Dineo, revealed that they haven't been on good terms.

At the end of the party, they got emotional, and they bonded after sharing a few tears. The sisters emphasised the love they have for one another.

