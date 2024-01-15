Radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu was recently named the biggest mampara of the week

The controversial radio host made headlines throughout the week and was also dragged for his tribalist remarks towards Julius Malema

Many netizens weighed in on him being labelled the mampara of the week

Ngizwe Mchunu has been labelled as the mampara of the week. Image: @ngizweonline

Source: Instagram

Controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu started 2024 in a negative way. The star also gained himself a new name and title on the social media street regarding how he has been making headlines online.

Ngizwe Mchunu named the mampara of the week

The former Ukhozi FM presenter has been trending since the year started. The star also lost his sponsorship with JAC Motors following the tribalist remarks he made about EFF president Julius Malema.

All this gained him a new title of being the biggest mampara of the week on social media. Through all that, Mchunu also made headlines when his third wife, Floda Grae, confirmed her separation from him. The young woman told Briefly News that Ngizwe lied to her:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

" Ngizwe and I haven't been romantically involved for a very long time. We're not enemies though, so we're treat each other as friends. I've never been in a polygamous marriage. I was just in a relationship with someone who was living a double life. Anything else that he was doing, he hid it from me."

See the post of Ngizwe being the mampara of the week below:

Netizens weigh in on the mampara

See some of the comments below:

@TheGeopol tweeted:

"Now this Mampara of the week we can fully agree with. Ngizwe Mchunu should be institutionalized, he's insanity is now clinical."

@BBK29_ wrote:

"Ngizwe ke mfana and we all know it. He's a smallanyana boy from deep villages of KZN trying to make a name for himself but in a wrong way."

@MRamazwi said:

"Definitely of the year."

@ndlovu_isa8481 commented:

"Mampara of the year."

@vusumuzi_1 mentioned:

"A definite candidate for Mampara of the year."

@mbdwenpr replied:

"You can make him mampara of the year, i doubt there’s anyone who can beat his record."

Ngizwe claims EFF leader Julius Malema wants him to join party

In the same address, Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu claimed that EFF leader Julius Malema wanted him to join his political party. This was allegedly to increase the numbers of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

In December 2023, Ngizwe verbally attacked Julius Malema over his remarks about the Springboks' World Cup win. The media personality said he should celebrate the Bokke instead of looking for ways to bring the boys down.

Source: Briefly News