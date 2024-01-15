Master KG was roasted by a troll who said his bald spot looks a lot like another man's bald spot in a viral video

The video was taken from an overloaded taxi in KwaZulu-Natal, and Yusuf Ambramjee posted it

The Jerusalema hitmaker responded to the troll and said they were crazy for trolling him

Master KG did not take getting roasted for his bald spot very lightly. Image: @masterkgsa



Master KG was once again roasted for his bald spot. The Jerusalema hitmaker responded to the troll in a nasty clapback.

Master KG trolled for bald spot

A troll by the X handle @Simon_Nomincy likened Master KG's bald spot to another man's. He was responding to a viral video posted by Yusuf Ambramjee, which depicts an overloaded taxi in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Is giving that Master KG vibe."

Master KG clapsback at trolls

Master KG responded to the troll and said they were crazy for trolling him and his bald spot.

He clapped back with "You're crazy" and had netizens rolling on the floor.

Master KG celebrates Jerusalema success

Music producer Master KG has reacted to his hit song Jerusalema, reaching 1.7B views on YouTube. The song was seen as the soundtrack to people's lives during the pandemic.

The music producer features singer Grammy award winner Nomcebo Zikode on the song and he said the numbers are "crazy".

Fans wanted to know how much Master KG made from the song now that it had reached 1 billion streams.

Makhadzi claps back at haters calling her ugly

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Makhadzi responded to all her haters on social media who labelled her ugly.

The Ghanama hitmaker came guns blazing on Instagram and had a live video addressing people who call her ugly every day. She asked her fans to not feel sorry for her, mentioning that she has accepted herself the way she is and that she loves herself.

"Guys I am tired of you calling me ugly, I have accepted myself the way I am and It doesn't do anything to me. I ask myself a question that why you are saying this everyday, and its not my fans its people with fake accounts."

