Paballo Noko seems to have returned to school to finish what she started

The content creator posted photos posing in school uniform and had netizens talking

Mzansi congratulated Pabi for going back to school, while others asked for more proof that she had returned to school

Paballo Noko stunned netizens after posting photos in school uniform, claiming she was returning to school. Images: paballo.noko

Paballo Noko is back on social media trends after posting photos in school uniform. The young content creator had netizens talking after raising their hopes that she would be going back to school. Mzansi praised Cyan Boujee for allegedly influencing Pabi to finish her schooling and get off the streets.

Paballo Noko returns to school

Popular social media content creator, Paballo Noko, has seemingly returned to school.

Having recently celebrated a new car, the 16-year-old shared photos on her Instagram page wearing school uniform on what appeared to be her first day of grade 11.

The gorgeous influencer posed with her bare face and lash extensions with her curly weave flowing as she smiled at the camera.

Pabi's shirt, however, doesn't have a school name on it but the words "private education" and "www.educomp.co.za:"

In a video posted by YouTuber, Yolokazi Chagi, Paballo is seen talking to a lady who asks her not to say negative things about her and to go to school and pass:

Mzansi reacts to Paballo Noko's return to school

Netizens cheered and congratulated Paballo for going back to school:

Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Good for her."

kattergat encouraged Pabi:

"Well done! Study hard, Pabi."

mmcol_lections was proud:

"I'm so proud of you! All the best."

6lingg wrote:

"You're beautiful, please finish school."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't entirely convinced by the pictures, while others thanked Cyan Boujee for bullying Pabi to return to school:

_lee.tsatsi requested:

"We want to see your pictures at the school, not just in school uniform."

tshepangsegang was doubtful:

"Will you even pass?"

_sapphirecee was relieved:

"You finally listened to Cyan!"

Undergroun86273 suspected:

"She is going hook up with a principal."

