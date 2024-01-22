The South African Revenue Service (SARS) slapped Leeroy Sidambe's company, Sakhile Ezweni Group, with a letter of demand

The entrepreneur who gained fame for dating influencer Mihlali Ndamase, allegedly owes over R63 million in unpaid taxes

South Africans reacted to the news and made jokes about Leeroy Sidambe and his past affiliations with baddies

Leeroy Sidambe’s company, Sakhile Ezweni Group, allegedly owes SARS R63 Million. Image: @leeroy_mab

Source: Instagram

Businessman Leeroy Sidambe's legal woes with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) are non-ending.

Leeroy Sidambe allegedly owes SARS millions

Leeroy Sidambe has made headlines once again. According to City Press, the entrepreneur owes SARS over R63 million. This after his company, Sakhile Ezweni Group, allegedly dodged paying taxes for over a year.

Leeroy gained prominence for dating influencer Mihlali Ndamase and has been under the spotlight ever since.

However this is not the first time Leeroy made headlines over his SARS debt.

SARS guns for Leeroy and his R30 million debt

In a previous report from Sunday World, Leeroy Sidambe's bills piled up when he failed to pay his income taxes of R24.5M. Penalties accrued, and his debt sat at over R30M.

Leeroy allegedly received a letter from SARS on 17 October 2023 where they demanded a fee within 10 days or risk having his assets auctioned or liquidated.

Mzansi jokes about Leeroy's alleged financial woes

South Africans reacted to the news and joked about Leeroy Sidambe and his past affiliations with baddies.

@slovo57467 said:

"Yho! I thought mine was bad - I owe SARS R9k on fines for not submitting returns for a company that never operated a day in its life."

@_officialMoss shared:

"Lol, I suspect these baddies snitch after being dumped."

@bhekezinhle added:

"SA baddies have SARS as a side effect, once you date just know that SARS is coming for you sooner than later."

@nata_ngwe mentioned:

"Another successful mission by baddies."

@KhayaMaloney joked:

"Men will be chilling married to the wife of their youth, under the radar. Then go fetch the most popular women on IG. Now SARS wants R63 million from you in broad daylight in the middle of Jan."

Leeroy Sidambe scammed R200K

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Leeroy Sidambe has allegedly been scammed after he booked a villa in Cape Town.

Mihlali Ndamase's ex-lover shared screenshots of conversations between him and the booking people with Maphepha Ndaba.

The controversial businessman also shared that they scammed him R200K.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News