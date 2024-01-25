The late Zahara dragged TS Records label owners, TK Nciza and DJ Sbu for allegedly exploiting her

TK Nciza has responded to the leaked audio between Zahara and an unknown man, saying that the chapter closed for him

After the audio was shared all over social media, DJ Sbu reacted to it, saying Zahara owned her music rights

The late Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana dragged her former record label bosses for exploiting her. Even after her death, the royalties scandal is ongoing, but TK Nciza wants nothing to do with it.

Zahara tells unknown man about her record label disputes

In a leaked audio recording between Zahara and a man, she dragged her former record label, TS Records label and its founders. TK Nciza and DJ Sbu owned the label, and she left the stable due to disputes.

Zahara had mentioned on numerous occasions that DJ Sbu and TK Nciza did her dirty. The recording is just one of the last instances where she dragged them.

"The things they've done to people are coming back to bite them. Can't you see DJ Sbu is now hugging trees? He's still robbing me, TK, too; I'm not worried. TK is divorced, the girl he thought he'd marry went back to her boyfriend. Now DJ Sbu is hugging trees and walking barefoot; the G-Wagon isn't even his."

TK Nciza reacts to the audio

According to The Citizen, TK Nciza reacted to the leaked audio and said the chapter closed long ago.

“I mean, really, this is none of my concern. That chapter is closed for me. I can’t respond to a faceless person. I don’t want to worry about something I don’t know, it’s a malicious thing.”

DJ Sbu previously told Briefly News that Zahara owned her music rights.

"Her music is owned by her publishing company, she owns her own publishing and Sheer Music [Sheer Publishing Africa] has been paying her directly. Her music is classic, and her family will benefit from it for as long as that music is still alive."

Toya Delazy says her story is just like Zahara's

In a previous report from Briefly News, Toya Delazy announced that she would write a book based on her label troubles.

The Indie singer revealed that Zahara's drama with her former label, TS Records, inspired her to tell her story, saying their contracts were very similar.

