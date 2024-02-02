A viral video on social media showcased the evolution of South African female celebrities like Connie Ferguson, Nandi Madida, Unathi Nkayi, Boity Thulo and many more

Many attributed the celebrities' transformations to improved skincare routines and advancements in makeup, plastic surgery, cameras, and filters

Social media users humorously commented on the influence of money, self-love, weather, and camera quality on celebrity appearances

A video making the rounds on social media shows how many of the country's female celebrities have changed over the years. The video sparked hilarious comments from fans who debated about how their favourite stars have evolved.

A viral video showed how stars like Connie Ferguson, Nandi Madida, Boity and Bonang Matheba have evolved. Image: @connie_ferguson, @nandi_madida and @bonang_m

Video shows SA female stars' evolution

We can all agree that some of our favourite celebrities have changed over the years. Throwback pictures and videos of top celebrities often leave social media users in stitches as they show how far the stars have come.

A viral video shared on X by the popular entertainment commentator @Am_Blujay shows how stars like Connie Ferguson, Nandi Madida, Unathi Nkayi, Boity Thulo, Thembi Seete, Duma Ntando, Lerato Kganyago and DJ Zinhle have evolved. The post:

"Money is the ultimate skincare routine."

Mzansi shares hilarious reactions to viral video

Social media users could not believe how much our favourite celebrities are glowing up. Many agree that money is the best skincare that people need.

@MightiJamie said:

"The cameras just got better. So did the software"

@ragnar_alwyn wrote:

"You’re not ugly. Just broke. "

@MBlacktrib3 said:

"Good weather is also effective!

@M_Jay94 commented:

"Not just skincare here. Better make-up, plastic surgery, better cameras and filters."

@LebzadaPrince added:

"So I have been bathing 4 times a day for nothing all I needed is a bit of madiba then I'm sorted"

@thembatutu wrote:

"Maybe that shows they always had self-love they just didn't have enough money to prove it."

@Pearlson_L said:

"We should talk about the quality of cameras as well though. For example, on tv, if you were to watch anything from. 2-3 years ago you'd realise that the quality of the camera used then is way different to the ones they use currently, it's not just about the money."

