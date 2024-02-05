Imali Eningi rapper Big Zulu and Maskandi star Mthandeni have reportedly ended their beef

The Inkabi Records boss and Mthandeni were recently snapped together, and Igcokama Elisha posted the picture

Big Zulu also previously accused Mthandeni of owing him royalties for his collaboration with Lwah Ndlunkulu

Mthandeni and Big Zulu have now made amends. The two musos previously made their dislike for each other known, but now, they have reconciled.

Big Zulu and Mthandeni in good terms

Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu is now on good terms with Maskandi star Mthandeni. This comes after the Paris hitmaker, nicknamed Igcokama Elisha, posted a snap of them at a home on Instagram.

He captioned the image: "Ya Ndoda", which means "Hi, man."

"Water under the bridge" between the two

According to a report by ZiMoja, a source confirmed that the two men buried the hatchet. The source also remains hopeful that Mthandeni will collaborate with Lwah Ndlunkulu in future again.

“It’s now water under the bridge. They have buried their hatred towards one another. It’s good that they have ironed things out; good for the music fraternity.”

The source also noted that Mthandeni and Lwah Ndlunkulu hail from the same hometown and would not mind working together again.

Big Zulu says he was never paid for Paris

Big Zulu had shared how Mthandeni did not properly compensate him for his collab with one of his Inkabi Records signees, Lwah Ndlunkulu.

Sunday World had reported that Big Zulu regretted allowing Lwah Ndlunkulu to work with Mthandeni without making sure that he would be paid. The song has done extremely well, having acquired 13 million views on YouTube.

“Sometimes, as artists, we do each other favours for the sake of brotherhood and unity. Now it seems Mthandeni is not keen to work with Lwah Ndlunkulu again because of the runaway success of the song.”

Big Zulu to release song

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu hinted at getting ready to release new music titled Awufuni Ukung’Qoma.

The music label owner shared a picture of him and Pearl Thusi, hinting at them working together on the song.

