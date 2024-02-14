Itumeleng Khune was caught on 4K after liking a distasteful "joke"

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper reacted to an Oscar Pastorius meme about killing Reeva Steenkamp

Pistorius is out on parole and is expected to do community service as part of his agreement

Itumeleng Khune liked a "joke" about Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp's final hours alive. Images: Instagram/ itukhune32 and WALDO SWIEGERS/AFP via Getty Images

Itumeleng Khune reacted to a "joke" about Oscar Pistorius. The Kaizer Chiefs goalie liked a meme about Reeva Steenkamp's final hours before her boyfriend, Oscar Pistorius, murdered her in alleged self-defence.

Itumeleng Khune reacts to Oscar Pistorius meme

It's Valentine's Day and while many people are celebrating the day of love, Reeva Steenkamp's family is mourning the death of their beloved daughter.

The model was murdered on Valentine's night in 2013 by her then boyfriend, Oscar Pistorius, who claimed self-defence and charged at Reeva with his gun.

Taking into account the history of Valentine's Day in South Africa, a meme page, innluu, posted a now-deleted meme about Reeva's last hours alive. The South African shared a screenshot:

"At this time, Oscar Pistorius was polishing his gun."

Among the thousands of likes under the distasteful meme was Itumeleng Khune's

What you need to know about Oscar Pistorius' trial

Oscar Pistorius killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on 14 March 2013, claiming self-defence

A documentary was released in honour of Reeva, detailing Pistorius' dangerous obsession over his supermodel girlfriend

The former paralympic was given 15 years in prison and was released on parole in 2024 after serving half his sentence

Pistorius was ordered to complete his parole while living in his uncle's lush mansion

Moreover, the murderer is expected to do community service as part of his parole agreement

Mzansi pays tribute to Reeva Steenkamp

Netizens remembered Reeva on the 11th anniversary of her death:

sharonmufaro said:

"RIP Reeva Steenkamp. This is a reminder that women often are never safe. Even in your boyfriend/ partner's home, you can still be shot dead by him."

onrainbowdust wrote:

"The Oscar Pistorius jokes are so tired and disgusting. My God, I hate ignorant/ uneducated people!"

TshepoEx posted:

"I wonder what Oscar Pistorius was thinking at this very moment in 2013."

