Viral TikTok star Skomota has a new girlfriend and they were all loved up in a trending video

The couple spent time together on Valentine’s Day and they enjoyed a picnic with champagne and snacks

In another video, Skomota and his bae were seen at the club, where they kissed on video while enjoying drinks

Skomota spent Valentine’s Day with his new girlfriend. Image: Skomota

Source: Instagram

Valentine’s Day was special for Skomota as he spent the day with a beautiful hun.

Skomota spotted with new woman

The popular TikTokker, Skomota, is rumoured to have a new girlfriend and they were all loved up in a viral video.

The loving couple had a picnic on Valentine’s Day. The video shows the two enjoying a picnic with champagne and snacks.

Watch the video posted by @M9nine1, who captioned it:

“Love is in the air.”

In another video shared by the X blogger, Skomota and his bae were seen at the club, kissing on video while enjoying drinks.

Skomota continues getting women

Skomota has gained a reputation for kissing multiple women at clubs and various gatherings. He had his fair share of controversy after he was caught on video touching an unconsenting woman, who later scolded him for doing that.

Skomota was also labelled a hypocrite after he was seen with a white woman, but his hands were to himself. Peeps thought he respected white women instead of the black ones he usually kisses.

Netizens weigh in on Skomota and new bae

Shocked that Skomota always gets women, this is what netizens had to say.

@Philda_Nomacala said:

"Skomota always gets kissed, yoh."

@Sbudamoore mentioned:

"There is nothing braver than a woman in this world."

@Hautsommet3 replied:

"Let me respect and fear women."

@NthonyanaMoo added:

"This guy even know how to handle and pour the bottle of wine in a right way, most of us don't. I suspect that this guy did rehearsals before the shooting take place."

Skomota cosies up with The Punisher

In a previous report by Brielfy News, Mzansi’s favourite entertainer, Skomota, was captured in a TikTok video cosying up to The Punisher.

Skomota has been making waves on the internet and left Mzansi in stitches at his latest antics with the muscleman. Netizens were floored with laughter watching Skomota’s video, saying he was in love with the bulky man.

