Mzansi's popular streetwear brand GALXBOY will be honouring the late slain rapper AKA

The owner and founder of GALXBOY, Thatiso Dube, exclusively told Briefly News that they will be designing a whole collection for Supa Mega soon

Thatiso also told the publication that they had spoken with AKA before he died about collaborating with him

GALXBOY will be designing a collection in honour of the late AKA. Image: Oupa Bopape, @GALXBOY

It has been over a year since the Supa Mega was brutally murdered at a drive-by shooting in Durban, and Mzansi's streetwear brand GALXBOY exclusively told Briefly News that they will be doing a huge project to celebrate and honour the late rapper.

GALXBOY set to design a collection for AKA

AKA's fans can look forward to some amazing drip and accessories of the late rapper as GALXBOY is planning on designing a whole collection to honour the Lemonade hitmaker.

The owner and founder of the brand, Thatiso Dube, told Briefly News that they have big plans for the late AKA. He said:

"Our partnership with the star began when he released his song Lemonade and we were shocked that he knows about us and before he died he spoke about collaborating with us in doing his tour merchandise for his new album and so when he did we decided to go on with it as he designed one T-shirt for his commemoration which was our best seller for this month.

"And now are looking at more items like Tracksuits, T-shirts, jwellery etc. It is going to be our ongoing collection throughout the year and we wish to do this every year. The family is happy about the collection and you know I speak to his parents weekly, so I think this will be something we would do yearly."

The Kiernan Forbes Foundation posted the news of a pop-up exhibition to honour the late rapper's birthday, set for 26 to 28 January 2024. The showcase was in partnership with Bravado and GALXBOY, and it took place at SOOK, Mall of Africa.

GALXBOY opens store in Mall Of Africa

The streetwear brand also recently opened a new 8th store at Mall Of Africa, Midrand, on Thursday, 15 February 2024, where many influencers and media people attended the launch, Ricky Rick's wife, Bianca Naidoo, was also at the launch of the store.

The upcoming AKA's collection will also be sold at the new store as soon as it drops.

See the post below:

Majorsteez pay tribute to AKA in music video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Majorsteez' nostalgic music video for their AKA-assisted song, Smooth Operator.

The bother duo reenacted the Supa Mega's past visuals, including K.O's iconic taxi rank push-up scene from Run Jozi and had fans singing their praises:

"This is beautiful. S/O to you boys for this."

