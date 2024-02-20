Amapiano singer Seemah addressed Dalie hitmaker Kamo Mphela after she dissed her YouTube podcast

Kamo Mphela was invited to join her YouTube podcast, but she refused and called it "childish"

Seemah was also offended by Kamo's remarks about her career when she asked if she was even relevant in the industry

One thing about Seemah is that she is not afraid to call a spade a spade. This time, Kamo Mphela stepped on her toes, and she addressed her.

Seemah claps back at Kamo Mphela

On the latest episode of Seemah's YouTube podcast, the singer addressed Dalie hitmaker Kamo Mphela's snide remarks. Seemah was visibly annoyed when she responded to Kamo after she dissed her podcast.

Kamo Mphela was invited to join her podcast for an interview, but she refused and called it "childish". She also stated that she did not want to be associated with a YouTube podcast.

Seemah hit back and said she found it funny how Kamo would make such remarks on L-Tido's podcast, which is also broadcast on YouTube.

"It's giving blonde," an irritated Seemah said.

Seemah addresses Kamo's snide remarks

Seemah was also offended by Kamo's remarks about her career when she asked if she was even relevant in the industry. Seemah had one of the biggest songs in 2023, called Thando, with Master KG and Lowsheen.

Clapping back at Kamo, Seemah said:

"Maybe my song is not your vibe and I do not go around jumping on stage, but I am in the industry and I am beginning. Just like how you were starting out at Sportscene and dancing in parking lots. So please, do not bore me."

Watch the video posted by @Ltd_Pty_ below:

Mzansi says people do not take Seemah's podcast serious

Judging by the one clip that has gone viral, netizens seem to agree with Kamo and her team, saying the response was indeed childish.

@liberty_kayg:

"This response is exactly the reason why people who take themselves seriously don't want to be involved in such podcasts that are organised by kids... Now Seemah is seeking relevance with her annoying voice. Let them stick to their smash or pass vibes topics & leave Kamo alone."

@Black50OG:

"I maintain, it's childish this one."

@TheReal_Gugu:

"Why is Kamo getting the beating if the manager is the one that said those words?"

@ThandoDube20435:

"The podcast is childish, though and also her saying Mam Kamo is exactly why people say its a childish podcast."

@tebatso_trt:

"I would take starting a career at sport scene over bashing other people to make your own career."

Kamo lives it up in the US

