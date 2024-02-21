Robot Boii was in disbelief when he finally met a man who was taller than him in the United States

The singer and comedian shared a picture of them standing side by side, and Robot can be seen looking up at him

Robot Boii attended the NBA Africa Luncheon with dancer Bontle Modiselle and Kamo Mphela

If you thought Robot Boii is tall, you have not seen anything yet. Even the singer could not believe his eyes when he met someone who was probably two times his height.

Robot Boii comes into contact with the first man in the US to make him question his height. Image: @robot_boii

Source: Instagram

Robot Boii gets reality check

Robot Boii is currently in the United States with stars Bontle Modiselle and Kamo Mphela, along with other African content creators, for the NBA All-Star Weekend.

When he attended the NBA Africa Luncheon, he was given a huge reality check because he finally met a man who was taller than him. An avid Robot Boii fan knows that the man is considered really tall.

A picture of him posing with his family exposed his height, and many jaws dropped. But after he met this man, Robot Boii was speechless.

He captioned his post:

"You know what." In another, he said "No comment."

Mzansi shocked at Roboto Boii's pictures

The Amapiano singer and comedian shared a picture of them standing side by side, and Robot can be seen looking up at him. Mzansi could not believe what they had just seen.

@BugaDaDj asked:

"Do y’all know how Tall Roboto is & for him to look at homie like that tjerrrr… I’m sure I’m an ant to that guy."

@mphokeo said:

"I thought you were tall."

@Arnold_Von_Mash expressed:

"I always thought you were tall. Clearly, thinking isn’t my strong point."

@aspiredthabiso exclaimed:

"I bet you probably never felt that short you look like a short person ext to him. You know what! Which one is this one?"

@lempapison said:

"At least you meet someone taller than you in USA."

Robot Boii's epic dance moves gain recognition abroad

In a previous report from Briefly News, multi-talented Robot Boii was nominated in the Best Dance category at the inaugural 2023 Trace Awards Entertainment.

Robot Boii's supporters expressed their confidence in his dance skills, saying they were sure he would bring the award home.

The dancer and entertainer ended up bringing the award home alongside singer Nomcebo Zikode.

