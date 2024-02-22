Mzansi uncovered the details behind ProVerb's marriage drama that sadly ended in divorce

The former rapper's ex-wife had an affair with controversial businessman Edwin Sodi

Mzansi showed love to Verb while dragging Sodi for his devilish ways

Mzansi brought up ProVerb's past marriage woes amid Edwin Sodi's current trouble with the law.

In light of the scandals the businessman is allegedly involved in, Mzansi revealed that he was responsible for ending ProVerb's 10-year marriage after having an affair with his wife.

Netizens discover ProVerb and Edwin Sodi scandal

Since his divorce in 2015, ProVerb's life and career seemingly blossomed, and the former Idols SA host appears to be doing better than ever.

Real name Tebogo Thekisho, the Raise Em Up hitmaker has gone from hosting one of the country's biggest singing competitions to being a radio host and an author. This is all while being a father, an MBA student and a respected lyricist. But it's evident that netizens are stuck on his messy past.

In light of Edwin Sodi's corruption and tender fraud investigation, Twitter (X) user n0zinga uncovered an old post by ProVerb as well as a news article after the broadcaster revealed that his former wife, Onalerona, had cheated with Sodi:

"You prepared me, Lord. I'm ready."

Mzansi weigh in on ProVerb and Edwin Sodi drama

Netizens dragged Edwin Sodi over his endless scandals:

Mthu__d said:

"I can't wait for the day they arrest that man."

dontshepinho_ wrote:

"Edwin Sodi must be sentenced to life."

umalambane_zn responded to ProVerb:

"The Lord answered your prayers, Edwin Sodi is being investigated."

Rybr0X defended ProVerb:

"Edwin Sodi needs to rot in hell for what he did to ProVerb!"

NateWondzMan was stunned:

"Proverb? Nah, guys, we can't let the ANC get away with this."

PhixAlmighty said:

"He terrorised our OGs."

Source: Briefly News