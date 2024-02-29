Record label boss DJ Tira was rumoured that he and his family will have their own reality TV show soon

A source close to the family shared that the couple have already started shooting the show secretly

The source also added that they were convinced by a good offer that they couldn't resist

DJ Tira and his family are allegedly shooting their reality show secretly. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

Durban icon DJ Tira and his family have made headlines once again as it is said that the couple are set to have their own reality TV show soon.

The Khathis are allegedly secretly shooting a reality show

The record label boss, who previously fired his manager Senzo Shezi for misusing the funds of Afrotainment, is allegedly cooking something nice for his fans and is ready to have his family life witnessed by the public.

According to ZiMoja, a source close to the family shared that the Khathis have been secretly shooting their reality TV show, which they were convinced by a good offer that they couldn't resist.

The source also added that the reality show will feature Durban-born DJ Tira's family and his rise in the music industry when he worked closely with DJ Sox as Durban's Finest and teamed up with Kalawa Jazzmee to make Durban music popular:

"Tira is a profitable brand, he wouldn't just agree to [something] unless it makes businesses sense to him, so you can imagine how much they got. Gugu is also a star in her own right and has been famous since she was a teen."

The source further revealed that the couple signed a watertight contract and non-disclosure agreement for their reality show and also added that the star has some good content for his fans.

Tira hits back at Ngizwe Mchunu after he disrespected him

Briefly News previously reported that Ngizwe Mchunu faced off with DJ Tira at a gig in KZN for his unsavoury comments about him.

Ngizwe accused Tira of not living up to his promise of keeping Mampintsha's legacy alive. Tira demanded an apology from Ngizwe Mchunu. According to ZiMoja, DJ Tira was performing at the same gig Ngizwe Mchunu was booked at.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News