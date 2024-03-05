Trevor Noah and Kevin Hart's friendship was highlighted in a recent viral picture, showing them together

Fans expressed excitement at seeing their favourite comedians together, though some commented on Kevin Hart's height in comparison to Trevor Noah

This is not the first time Trevor Noah has been seen with international stars, as he previously posed with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah was recently rubbing shoulders with one of the most popular comedians in the world, Kevin Hart. The stars seem to share a friendship as they also met up when Kevin was in SA for a tour.

Trevor Noah and Kevin Hart's picture went viral online. Image: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Spotify and Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah poses with Kevin Hart in viral picture

Trevor Noah recently had Mzansi buzzing when he shared a picture alongside fellow comedian Kevin Hart. This is not the first time that the US-based South African star has chilled with international stars.

He recently made headlines when he posed with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Grammy Awards. A picture of the star alongside the Ride Along actor was shared on X/Twitter by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The post's caption read:

"Trevor Noah x Kevin Hart..❤"

Fans react to Trevor and Kevin Hart's picture

Social media users shared their thoughts on the picture. Many said they loved seeing their two favourite comedians together. Others couldn't help but talk about how short Kevin Hart is.

@Dingswayo_N said:

"Trevor Noah with Mpho omfishane"

@Sandiso__N added:

"Trevor with his fan."

@Davidzaga_ said:

"The US woke virus affected Trevor Noah's jokes, they not landing anymore."

@lihlelelogmail1 wrote:

"He makes Trevor looks so tall that is how I know he is short because Trevor isn’t even tall."

@armaninla commented

"I love Trevor Noah like kilode... My list of celebrity hook up is just endless."

@Mikzozo2 said:

"Trevor is short himself and what about this guy?"

