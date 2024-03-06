Anele Mdoda felt sorry for Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo amid their ongoing court case against Jackie Phamotse.

Phamotse was found guilty of defamation of character, crimen injuria, and violating a protection order

Mdoda criticised the justice system for numerous postponements, expressing sympathy for the Kumalos, who have endured 51 court dates

Anele Mdoda has taken to her social media page to empathise with Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo as their court case against activist Jackie Phamotse continues.

Anele Mdoda said Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo have been through a lot. Image: @zintathu and @basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda shares her thoughts on Romeo and Bassie Kumalo

The Kumalos have been going back and forth in their court case against Jackie Phamotse. The stars were recently back in the courts for Jackie's sentencing after she was found guilty of defamation of character, crimen injuria and violating a protection order.

The matter started in 2018 when Phamotse made damning allegations against the former beauty queen and her husband Romeo. Bassie and Romeo took her to court, and the battle has continued until now.

Following the news that Phamotse's sentencing had been moved to 26 March, radio personality Anele Mdoda headed to her X page to share her thoughts. Anele said the celebrity couple have been through enough. She wrote:

"As in Bassie and Romeo have been put through enough. Enough bruh. 51 court dates!"

Fans react to Anele Mdoda's post

Social media users shared Anele Mdoda's sentiments. They blamed the issue on the country's justice system, which keeps postponing court cases. One noted that the flawed justice system in South Africa is also the reason why people get away with crimes.

@realmsabza commented:

"Ok, I understand ❤️. Unfortunately, that’s our court system, endless postponements etc. That’s why people get away with things, poor of our justice system."

@Toni_Gumede wrote:

"True, clear case of justice delayed is justice denied."

Basetsana Kumalo speaks out against Jackie Phamotse

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo read her victim statement at the Randburg Magistrate Court on 5 March, where Jackie Phamotse was due for sentencing.

The former Miss South Africa beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo were present at Jackie Phamotse's sentencing.

