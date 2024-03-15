Grammy-award winning DJ, Black Coffee, was surprised by his team by throwing him a surprise 48th birthday party

The Black Coffee Foundation ensured to gather all the stars in Mzansi entertainment to celebrate Black Coffee

Among those who attended were DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz, his former friend DJ Shimza, industry great DJ Fresh and many others

DJ Black Coffee recently had an epic birthday party thrown for him by friends and other industry mates.

This is what went down at Black Coffee's 48th birthday celebration with many other stars. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee celebrates 48 years

On his Instagram page, Black Coffee was in a celebratory mode when he shared his excitement. The Grammy-award winning DJ posted a picture of himself and said he was grateful.

“Grateful for another year around the sun.”

Inside Black Coffee's birthday party

Friends, family colleagues and his team all gathered to throw Black Coffee, one epic 48th birthday celebration.

The Black Coffee Foundation was in charge of organising everything, and his team also ensured that the attendees did not utter a word.

The best in Mzansi entertainment joined Black Coffee, and they are DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz, his former friend but now acquaintance DJ Shimza, industry idol DJ Fresh, Amapiano duo Major League DJz, Oscar Mbo and many others.

Stars pen emotional messages for Black Coffee.

A person with equal influence as Black Coffee in terms of longevity and fandom, DJ Fresh said:

“The other night, we celebrated Black Coffee. What an incredible room of talent it was!! How the Black Coffee Foundation managed to have 100 of us keep quiet (for 4 weeks) about the surprise dinner is impressive!!! ROCK ON PAPI.”

DJ Zinhle and her hubby Murdah Bongz took the time to gush over one another, but also to celebrate DJ Black Coffee. The Umlilo hitmaker said:

“A celebration, a gathering of friends; here wishing you great happiness and a joy that never ends @realblackcoffee.”

DJ Shimza came through with a simple message and said: "More life."

Mzansi reminisces on Black Coffee's humble beginnings

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi remebered about Black Coffee's come up and humble beginnings before he gained his immense success.

An old poster of the DJ's event was revealed, where he used to charge a measly R10 as an entry fee. Netizens marvelled at Coffee's growth, saying his success was a testament to his patience and trusting the process.

