A viral video of Black Coffee dancing with US rapper Busta Rhymes has been circulating online

The video was taken during his international performance at 6 AM, where the crowd was lively

The two stars have forged a friendship, and Busta Rhymes expressed relief after Black Coffee's plane accident

Black Coffee continues to prove how much of a big deal he is in the entertainment space.

US Rapper Busta Rhymes joined Black Coffee on stage during his recent performance. Image: @realblack coffee, joeyharris via Getty Images

Black Coffee and Busta Rhymes go viral

A video clip of US rapper Busta Rhymes jamming to Black Coffee's set has been circulating online. The Dance Again muso has forged a friendship with Busta Rhymes as this is not the first time.

The video was shared by X blogger @MDNnewss, and it was during his international performance at 6:27 AM. What shocked many people in Mzansi was how lively the crowd was.

Busta writes heartfelt note to Black Coffee

The BlockBusta star expressed relief after Black Coffee's plane accident and wished him a happy birthday.

"The king is back!! Happy belated bday to my brother @realblackcoffee. We salute you and are extremely grateful for your recovery, king!! Enjoy to the fullest and continue to celebrate, beloved!! More life!! It's almost time, king!!"

He accompanied the post with a video of them jamming to their song in the studio.

Fans laud Black Coffee

Commenting on the video, fans expressed relief that Black Coffee is as big as he is and that he has international support.

@DonaldMakhasane:

"Busta looks like a groupie next to our grootman."

@nicksta_napo:

"Grootman has moved on to bigger and better things."

@JustMzwaii:

"@BustaRhymes you must just come live in rsa.. the love you have for South Africans."

Nota claims he has more awards than Black Coffee

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi made a shocking claim about having more SAMA awards than Black Coffee.

During an interview on Own Narrative Podcast, the controversial music executive said Black Coffee's accolades aren't close to his, as Black Coffee has eight.

Mzansi weighed in on Nota's claims, saying he was delusional and a pathological liar.

