We all know that Black Coffee is friends with A-list Hollywood celebs, so it's bound to be a party whenever he's around

The Dance Again hitmaker recently partied it up with Busta Rhymes and had the rapper dance up a storm

Mzansi can't get over Coffee's influence and how much of a big deal he is overseas

Fans hailed Black Coffee when he had Busta Rhymes dancing to his set at an event. Images: realblackcoffee, bustarhymes

Black Coffee is rolling with the big dogs and recently had Busta Rhymes dancing at a club. The international DJ was captured playing behind the decks with the Break Ya Neck hitmaker dancing to his set. Netizens can't get over Black Coffee's status, saying he has made groopies out of A-list stars.

Black Coffee makes Busta Rhymes dance

If you didn't know how much of a big deal Black Coffee is, his latest video partying it up with top celebrities will have you think twice about the international DJ.

The We Are One hitmaker partied up a storm with Busta Rhymes and left netizens in awe of his influence. Twitter (X) user Donald Makhasane shared a video of Busta jamming to Coffee's set at an event:

"The only DJ from South Africa DJ Black Coffee plays for the American Top stars on a random day."

This wasn't the first time Busta Rhymes bonded with a local star. Previously, Trevor Noah had a huge fan-boy moment when he rapped to Bussa Bus' song.

Mzansi fawns over Black Coffee

Fans can't get over Black Coffee's video jamming with Busta Rhymes and how he made the rapper let loose at the club.

Peddlemoose said:

"It really feels good to excite the powerful ones."

LedimaDitiro joked:

"He turned em into groupies, massive!!!"

DonaldMakhasane wrote:

"Straight up groupies!"

Black Coffee rubs shoulders with A-list stars

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Black Coffee attending Swizz Beatz' birthday party and celebrated with Hollywood's elite. Alicia Keys posted a sweet message to her hubby:

"Happy Born Day to the one whose sun I orbit!! There’s nothing we can’t do. This year is going to be transformative!"

Drake recently lost his marbles when Black Coffee played his song, Massive at a club.

Source: Briefly News