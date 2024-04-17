Anele Mdoda has condemned swimming at school camps, warning that it is a dangerous act altogether

The 947 radio host reacted to the recent incident at a Gauteng school where two teenagers drowned

Mdoda made an example out of car accidents, saying it would not be logical to ban them because of car accidents

Anele Mdoda calls for schools to ban swimming activities when going on camping trips. She shared her sentiments after a recent incident at a Gauteng school where two scholars drowned.

Mdoda reacts to teens drowning at camp

Seasoned radio presenter Anele Mdoda reacted to a recent unfortunate incident where school children drowned during a camping trip. The Anele And The Club on 947 presenter condemned swimming activities, warning that it is dangerous.

702 reported that two teenagers who attended a Gauteng school drowned during their recent excursion.

Anele says enough is enough

Anele Mdoda made an example out of car accidents, saying it is illogical to ban them because of car accidents. However, looking at the severity of school drownings, it is essential to look at the possibility of banning them.

"I know you guys will say, why don’t we ban cars because of car accidents, but really this swimming at school camps needs to be ended. It’s enough."

Mzansi discusses Mdoda's point

Although Anele made her point out of concern for school children, Mzansi seems to disagree. Many people are calling for swimming lessons to be prioritised at schools.

Others questioned the teachers, asking if they were present when the children were swimming.

@Shonny_SA:

"Why are we always looking for the easy way out as black people? Should we not scrutinise the safety measures? Where were the lifeguards/jackets? Where was the teacher or anyone senior?"

@hateyall18:

"I disagree. Make it mandatory to have lifeguards and life jackets at these school trips and make school teachers individually criminally liable for anything that happens to a child."

@Katlego0512:

"I second you."

@MphoLento:

"As soon as black parents accept the truth when it comes to "water."

Anele Mdoda calls out racist school

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda condemned the apparent racism that occurred at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Johannesburg's Randfontein.

The media personality called out the parents for enabling racist behaviour in their children. Peeps weighed in on Anele's scathing remarks, with some believing the move was aimed at satisfying an agenda.

