Rapper Tshego recently celebrated his 34th birthday by reflecting on his childhood and how he spends his day

Tshego posted a cute throwback picture of him during his younger days in celebration of the huge milestone in his life

The Hennessy hitmaker said fans should not expect any new music from him because he is working on a new project

Celebratory messages kept flooding in for rapper Tshego, real name Tshegofatso Ketshabile, who recently turned 34.

Tshego is now 34 years old, and to celebrate his birthday, he shared an old picture of himself. Image: @tshego_worldwide

Source: Instagram

Rapper Tshego celebrates birthday

Hennessey hitmaker Tshego recently celebrated his 34th birthday on 21 May. The star did this by reflecting on his childhood as he posted a throwback picture from his birthday back in the day.

In his post, Tshego shared some of his fondest memories with his family, friends and his daughter. On this special day, Tshego explained how he spends his day and that is working on himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"So it’s the 21st of May. I'm thankful and blessed for another trip around the sun. Those who know me well know I spend this day working and trying to accomplish something. This year is no different."

Tshego says fans should not expect new music soon

The former Family Tree signee said he is working on a project and will put off releasing new music for the time being. The star is working on an uptempo EP called New Moon.

He continued his post:

"At three twenty-six today, I hit that “submit” button on my new project. So that means no new music in a few days. I do not want to ruin today with a date/ I will share it in another post. For now, thank you for your continued support over the years and the many I know are to follow."

Nadia has blast on birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nadia Nakai celebrated her birthday and had a blast.

The rapper and TV personality Nadia Nakai marked her birthday by announcing some tour dates in Gauteng and Western Cape for her upcoming extravaganza.

Nadia Nakai received many cute birthday messages from her loving supporters, who gushed over her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News