Mondli Makhoba has another gig on South African TV screens in the bag, and he doing more than acting

The former actor on The Wife was selected as the host for a TV show focused on men and how they live in today's world

Mondli Makhoba will be involved in a TV reality show on Mzansi Wethu that is aimed at empowering men

Mondli Makhoba has scored big with Multichoice. The beloved South African actor will make a transition from acting to presenting.

'Shaka Ilembe' actor Mondli Makhoba will be the presenter on a new show titled 'Vuka Mjita'. Image: @mondlimokhaba

Mondli Makhoba, lovingly referred to as Bhut’ Omdala, was the perfect pick for a show dedicated to men. The Shaka Ilembe actor will explore the reality side of TV.

Mondli Makhoba to empower men

According to Sunday World, Mondli Makhoba will treat viewers with a show about how today's men navigate life, emotionally and psychologically. Mondli Makhoba will present to the show that the director of entertainment teachers has described as one that six two understand nature and heal men. The director of MultiChoice, Shirley Adonisi said:

"Our Mzansi brand is all about entertainment that resonates with our audience, and we hope that Vuka Mjita will be more than just that, it will also be a show where men can be vulnerable and talk openly and honestly."

Vuka Mjita to air on Mzansi Wethu

On the show hosted by Mondli Makhoba, a clinical psychologist, Thabang Tlaka, will guide men when they need therapy for the situation they are in. Mondli expressed that he believes men should be the ones who investigate their purpose and find out why they exist.

The show is set to Premier on 14 July 2024, on DStv channel 163 Mzansi Wethu. Read comments from fans below:

wandablaqzuma said:

"Perfect fitting!"

qwabekazi wrote:

"The cat is out the bag!"

gallant_tshepo commented:

"Power"

sbumv's profile picture gushed:

"The cat is indeed out of the bag. You did a fantastic job Mondli…I am loving it!"

whitegoldmediasa applauded:

"Everything aligns here."

sibiyanokuphila agreed:

"The alignment though…halala Joko."

