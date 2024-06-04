The viral dance sensation Skomota's reality TV show was canned before it even aired

The reality TV show was canned after Skomota's team demanded R1 million from MojaLOVE

Speaking to Briefly News, entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi spoke about why the show was canned

Skomota's reality TV show has been canned by MojaLOVE.

Yoh! Skomota's management isn't playing. The star's team had a massive demand for his reality TV show, but the outcome of their request took a sour turn.

Skomota's Reality show canned after his team demanded R1M

Social media has been buzzing after a viral video of Skomota kissing and touching a female fan went viral on social media.

Recently, the viral dance sensation made headlines when MojaLove canned his reality TV show after his team demanded R1 million from the channel.

Entertainment commentator @TvblogbyMLU shared the news of the show being canned on Twitter (X).

He wrote:

"BREAKING! Skomota’s reality show has been canned by @MojaLoveTv after his team demanded R1 million for the show. This comes after they have shot two episodes. Skomota has since been touring the UK."

Entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi spoke to Briefly News about why the show was canned.

He said:

"I recall breaking the news on X about this reality show… it had a lot of negativity. People were asking if it was wise for the channel to move in this direction. Skomota is quite popular because of his online dance moves, but the channel pushed it with the reality show… again cancelling was not based on the above.

"Still, the money is being asked by his management. So, based on what he can bring to the table, I think 1 million was a bit too much…why not at least 500K…is his brand even worth 1 million. Can we please be realistic here."

See the post below:

Fans react to Skomota's show being canned

Shortly after the news of the star's show being canned was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@Deartroublegal wrote:

"That time skomota wa batho was gonna be paid peanuts."

@MalemaJojo said:

"Has it ever aired though?"

@sdu_mpembe commented:

"Kanti how much are these reality shows get paid, R1 million is too much."

@Vuyisile_dikela responded:

"Lol he thinks this is Hollywood."

@skandi_kid mentioned:

"Loool licensing is around that price range..other channels would probably have paid."

@iamyellow_Neo replied:

"Good. We weren't gonna watch that show anyway."

Skomota cancels bookings following allegations that he is being exploited

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's upcoming artist, Skomota, has announced that he is putting all his bookings on hold until the controversial issue about his money is resolved. This comes after reports that the star doesn't even have a bank account and someone else handles his finances.

South Africans were concerned about Skomota when his friend and road manager disclosed that the upcoming star doesn't even have a bank account. In an interview, the friend noted that Moruti Wa Dikota handles the star's finances.

