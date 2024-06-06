South African rapper Boity Thulo explained why she preferred the winter season instead of sunny days

The star shared a tweet on her Twitter (X) page disclosing that working out in winter is way better than summer

Many fans agreed with her, and others disagreed with her method of preferring winter instead of summer

The winter season is back, and our rapper Boity Thulo shared why she loves the season better than the summer.

Boity prefers working out in winter

Mzansi's media personality and reality TV star Boity Thulo has made headlines on social media again after she celebrated her 34th birthday.

The star, who recently lost her grandmother, shared on her Twitter (X) page why she preferred working out in winter instead of summer. She explained that it made more sense to her to head to the gym in winter.

She wrote:

"Working out in winter makes so much more sense to me. My mind just shifts into some form of high motivation. The colder it gets, the easier it is to show up to gym. I’m not sure how or why it happens this way but yah. Weird. Summer on the other hand…"

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Boity's tweet

Many netizens on social media responded to Thulo's tweet about why she prefers winter. See some of the comments below:

@LesegoRapeu wrote:

"I'm also like that. Winter is the easiest season to work out for me, or even adopting a healthy eating habits."

@seraphkrb said:

"I think I'm going to gain few kilos this winter because I'm struggling to exercise (home workouts) its cold."

@Okuhle_Nkosi7 responded:

"I'm with you."

@GemaenTaylor commented:

"I need this mindset."

@Mboity_2024 mentioned:

"Bitso, trust me i know that feeling. Unexplainable, really. I enjoy working out in winter."

@KatePoen_ replied:

"I always say, I’m my most productive in winter. I’m able to wake up, and get out of bed without much hassle. Summer on the other hand, Shu! That heat that comes with that other season just incites laziness I feel."

Drip owner Lekau Sehoana pens motivating post for Boity

Briefly News previously reported that at least there is someone in Boity Thulo's corner. Lekau Sehaona, the founder and owner of Drip Footwear, found inspiration in the rapper's business journey amid all the criticism she is facing.

Though she faced a lot of backlash because her perfume business failed and her stock was sold for 60 bucks, the Drip footwear Lekau Sehaona went on his Twitter (X) page and wrote a lengthy, heartwarming motivational post for the Whuz Dat! hitmaker.

