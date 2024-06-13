Prince Kaybee recently gushed over Anele Mdoda on social media, sharing his pleasure in meeting her and praising her appearance

Social media users reacted with hilarious videos, joking about Prince Kaybee potentially shooting his shot at Anele

Fans made playful comments, including references to Sizwe Dhlomo and speculations about Prince Kaybee's intentions

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Prince Kaybee recently got Mzansi talking after he gushed over Anele Mdoda on social media. The star shared that he met Anele, and she looked amazing.

Prince Kaybee has taken to social media to show Anele Mdoda some love. Image: @princekaybeesa and @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee reacts to seeing Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda has been on a transformation journey, and her fans and colleagues love her new body. Award-winning musician Prince Kaybee recently met the radio personality, and he shared his thoughts on social media.

The Charlotte hitmaker headed to his page on X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to Anele Mdoda's post. Prince Kaybee said he was pleased to meet the Celebrity Game Night host and noted that she looked amazing. He wrote:

"Great seeing you yesterday night, you looked amazing ❤️"

Mzansi shares hilarious reactions to Prince Kaybee's post

Social media users responded to the post with hilarious videos. Many joked about how Prince Kaybee was shooting his shot at Anele Mdoda.

@LeratorMm said:

"Hey, that’s Sizwe Dlomo’s sneaky link."

@LeratoNW_ added:

"Next on the hit list?? Or already..."

@__T_touch commented:

"Is she even better in person?"

@Luzukobarkly said:

"Aww, my Goat I know u very well."

@ChogaLesli35961

"Weeeeeeeeh.... Can I prophecy."

Anele Mdoda proud of her son Alakhe’s guitar performance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda's son, Alakhe, is one talented little boy. The star recently shared a video of her son showing off his impressive guitar-playing skills.

It looks like there is nothing Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe can't do. He recently made his mom proud after playing his guitar in a now-viral video. Taking to her X page, the radio and television presenter shared a video of Alakhe showing off his skills. In the video, the upcoming star took to the stage to play the guitar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News