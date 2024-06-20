Natasha Thahane recently spoke about the rumours that she is romantically involved with Wiseman Mncube

The actress and TV personality reacted to a TikTok video on her Instagram stories and asked people to stop spreading lies

The star recently broke up with her baby daddy, Thembinkosi Lorch, and she added fuel to the fire regarding their relationship status

Blood And Water actress Natasha Thahane debunked claims that she is dating fellow actor Wiseman Mncube.

Natasha Thahane responded to speculations that she is dating Wiseman Mncube. Image: @natasha_thahane, @wiseman_mncube

Is Natasha Thahane dating Wiseman Mncube?

The actress responded to a TikTok video on her Instagram stories, which told lies about her and the former The Wife star, Wiseman Mncube.

The video she took a screenshot of said, "Confirmed! Natasha Thahane has finally moved on with Wiseman Mncube."

Natasha Thahane reacts to Wiseman Mncube daring rumours

The frustrated actress responded to the post and asked who confirmed it. Thahane also asked people to stop spreading lies about her.

"Confirmed by who? Stop spreading lies."

Who is Natasha Thahane dating now?

The star made headlines after she and her baby daddy, Thembinkosi Lorch, broke up. They have a son together and only dated for about a year.

She announced on Instagram:

“A brief update: Thembinkosi Lorch and I have mutually decided to part ways romantically. Despite the change in our relationship, we will remain friends and co-parents. I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life.”

Natasha added more fuel to the fire regarding their relationship status after she alluded to him being an abusive partner.

The star took to her IG stories and addressed partners who never take accountability for their actions.

"If all your exes complain about you and about the same thing, you are the problem. Stop victimising yourself and take accountability; do better."

"'Lesson learned,' you always seem to learn lessons from other people but yourself. You're the wrong one on Acrimony."

The post was shared by @chiefskeepskeppy.

Slick Talk trolls Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch

In a previous report from Briefly News, the famous YouTube troll Slick Talk had dragged Natasha Thahane and her ex-boyfriend, Thembinkosi Lorch.

The controversial YouTuber called Lorch a disappointment, saying Natasha made a huge mistake by falling pregnant by him.

