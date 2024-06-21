American singer Chris Brown was caught on tape dancing to Tshwala Bam at the club recently

There have been numerous videos of him doing South African dance moves, sometimes at his 11:11 shows

The video clip, which went viral online, had fans excited, and some are convinced that he has roots in SA

If there is one international celebrity who is in tune with South African dance trends, it has to be Chris Brown. The Grammy-award-winning rapper and singer recently hit the club, and when Tshwala Bam came on, he let out those fire Mzansi dance moves.

Chris Brown vibes to popular Amapiano dance song

US singer Chris Brown recently danced to Tshwala Bam at the club, and the video has gone viral. Blogger Musa Khawula shared the clip on X (Twitter), which attracted numerous positive online reactions.

Not the first time Chris Brown dances to Amapiano

Ever since the beginning of his 11:11 tour, Chris Brown incorporated the Tshwala Bam dance challenge into his routine.

He has always shown great interest in the South African dance culture and has always received Mzansi's stamp of approval.

Even in his hit music video for Sensational, featuring Nigerian singer Davido, Chris Brown did the Hamba Wena dance and the Tobetsa.

South Africans react to Chris Brown's video

Netizens are convinced that Chris Brown is a South African or that his ancestry is indeed rooted in this country.

@SimsMagubane said:

"Chris Brown’s ancestors must be South African!"

@ObieJordanWorld shared:

"Makes sense. He once appeared on Generations, so he should just return."

@BankBalanceZERO joked:

"This one should just go to kwaMai Mai."

@PakamaV_M shared:

"I can’t wait to experience SA music outside of SA."

@PalesaS_ noted:

"He really loves this song shem."

