Tyla has been South Africa's rising star, and many are often curious to know and see more of her family member

The Water hitmaker, Tyla made a video with two of her younger siblings, and many were delighted

Tyla's fans could not stop raving about the video that included the singer's younger sister Sydney Seethal

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tyla's meteoric rise to fame has left South Africans mesmerised by her. Netizens love to see Tyla's family and a TikTok video of Tyla taking part in a trend with her siblings went viral.

Tyla was with her brother Tyrese and sister Sydney Seethal in a TikTok video to do a trend. Image: @sydneyseethal / @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla's brother Tyrese and sister Sydney Seethal got lots of love over the video. People could not stop raving about how lovely Tyla's family looked.

Tyla spends time with her 2 siblings

A TikTok video of Tyla reshared by @tylaspacee shows her with brother Tyrese and younger sister Syd. In the video, they posed together the exact way they did in a picture from their childhood. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA gushes over Tyla and siblings

Many people thought Tyla and her family were adorable. Tyla's siblings were showered with lots of compliments.

twin.2skii said:

"Her sister looks just like her."

Gladys Khumalo wrote:

"So you’ve always been the Beyoncé of the family."

channa commented:

"Tyla and her sister look like twins."

rita gushed:

"Ooh there's a brother."

Haruka joked:

"It's like Tyla in different fonts."

Tyla clears the air about her racial identity

Briefly News previously reported that South African singer Tyla has been forced to address the coloured vs black question again after an awkward moment during her interview on The Breakfast Club. The star issued a statement setting the record straight about her race.

Grammy Award winner Tyla recently found herself charting social media trends and hogging headlines after refusing to comment about her race in an interview. The singer, who was a guest on The Breakfast Club, was accused of not embracing being a black woman.

The Shaderoom reports that the Water hitmaker issued a statement explaining her ethnicity. The 22-year-old Joburg singer noted that she identifies as coloured in South Africa and a black woman in other parts of the world.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News