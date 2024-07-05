Robot Boii has shown off the numerous awards he has won throughout his career in the industry

South African people lauded him for being multi-talented, and many said his father, Mzwakhe Mbuli, is proud

In his video, Robot Boii made humour and said he does not have a career, he has a brand

Robot Boii is proving why he is a force to be reckoned with. The entertainer holds many titles and has awards to show for them.

Robot Boii proved to the masses that he is a force to be reckoned with. Image: @robot_boii

Source: Instagram

Artist Robot Boii shares video of his awards

Robot Boii has shown his competition that he is not just occupying one career. The star is a dancer, TikTok content creator, comedian, and Amapiano singer.

He posted a video showing off the awards he has won throughout his career, all from different industries.

In his video shared by Musa Khawula, Robot Boii made funny remarks and said he does not have a career, but he has a brand, and people should not confuse the two.

Mzansi lauds Mzwakhe Mbuli

Commenting on the video, netizens lauded him for being multi-talented and for funnily relaying his message.

Many people even mentioned his father, Mzwakhe Mbuli, saying he must be proud of him.

@Melo_Malebo said:

"He made a statement shem."

@juicystory_xciv lauded:

"The boy working and got show proof for it."

@Melusi_Mokone noted:

"More than just his awards if you look carefully."

@whasgoodmomma shared:

"Mzwakhe Mbuli must be really proud of his boy."

@KHOLEKACKHUMAL1 warned:

"It's too early to show off bro wam, not even Black Coffee and Tyla have started showing off."

@VanguardRSA joked:

"When he said Mzwakhe which means “his house” he looked at the real MZWAKHE the owner of the house."

Robot Boii bags two awards at the award ceremony

In a previous report from Briefly News, Robot Boii bagged two wins at the Top 16 Youth-Owned Awards for Top Personality and Influencer Brand and Overall Top Brand.

These awards come at a time when the media personality was seemingly "cancelled" for not speaking up about the JazziQ harassment scandal. While fans showed love to Robot, others threw shade at the netizens who attempted to blackball him.

Source: Briefly News