Portia Modise went through an ordeal and turned to social media for help by sharing a video on X

The former coach of the South African women's football team was the 15th of rampant crime in the country

In a video, Portia Modise detailed how she lost her VW, and people were upset about crime in South Africa

Portia Modise recently fell victim to a crime. The former capptain of the South African women's soccer team (Banyana Banyana) detailed a traumatic experience.

Portia Modise got hijacked and asked the public for help finding her car. Image: Instagram / @modiseportia / Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole - FIFA

Many people were touched by the details of what happened to Portia Modise. Netizens discussed how dangerous it is to live in South Africa.

Portia Modise gets hijacked

Portia Modise opened up on social media that she was the victim of a crime. A post shared by @MDNnews shows a video of the former soccer coach opening up about getting hijacked by two men who took her blue VW She appealed to viewers to try and help find the stolen car. Watch the video below:

SA feels sorry for Portia Modise

Portia Modise's harrowing tale left many people up in arms. Netizens commented on the post about how difficult it used to live in a country riddled with crime.

@ShiloteW said:

"This is so sad, I hope she has insurance and already opened a case.".

@AgriGrowthBuzz tweeted:

"Sorry to our legend, #ministerofpolice do your job now. It's getting worse. This Polo Golf 5 must be returned to the rightful owner."

@KB_Ramasimong wrote:

"Sorry to the Legend Portia Modise.. It is tough. Safety is not something we really have in this country, more so in Gauteng. Glad she was not harmed and hope she will get her car back soon enough."

@HerSon76600901 commented:

"Eish these criminals Sibonga ukuthi abakulimazanga."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga was touched:

"Mina eyami bebezoythatha ngfile, we work hard for these things to be taken just like that."

