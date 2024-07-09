Podcaster MacG dragged Amanda du Pont for filth on the latest episode of his podcast and said she hates her

In a viral clip, MacG called her a disgusting human being and spoke about Jub Jub's case with the NPA

South Africans erupted in shock over this news and said cancel culture should do its thing since Jub Jub was vindicated

SA's most successful podcaster, MacG, has expressed his detest for actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont. The former radio presenter blames Amanda for the numerous sponsorship deals on which the Podcast and Chill network lost out.

MacG says Amanda disgusts him

Starting the show, MacG declared his disdain for the Skeem Saam star, Amanda du Pont.

"I wanna give a big f you to Amanda Du-Pont. What an absolute, disgusting human being. She is so vile bro. I detest her."

In a viral clip shared by @MDNnewss, MacG referenced the high-profile case about Uyajola 9/9 how, Jub Jub, where he faced multiple charges of rape, kidnapping and attempted murder.

"This is a person who went to Instagram live and said if there are people who were sexually violated by me should come forward. Subsequent to that, she dragged my name but no one came out. We lost sponsors and we lost money."

MacG and Sol on why they did not sue Amanda du Pont

MacG went on to further state that years later, they still feel the effects of Amanda's video because people have an idea of them based on what Amanda said. They also mentioned that the same people who are dragging them do not consume their content.

Sol questioned why they did not sue Amanda, but MacG said they did but claimed that Amanda had connections, so the lawsuit never went forward.

Mzansi reacts to MacG's video

@StHonorable argued:

"No ways Amanda Du-Pont has connections in the NPA yet the very same NPA drops her case against Jub Jub. MacG should do a follow up on his case."

@SIZOPHUMELELA_N shared:

"I really hate what Ghost lady always do, she was one of the people who were defending those accusations. She always does this then when things go south, she will act as if she is disappointed with those liars. She needs to stop being a feminist too much."

@MbuyaneNgcebo claimed:

"Dropping charges and/ or saying there is no reasonable possibility of success doesn’t necessarily mean the “alleged” crime or offense didn’t take place. We really need the @NPA_Prosecutes to teach people about such because people are wilding for real @MacGUnleashed."

State withdraws charges against Jub Jub

In a previous report from Briefly News, the state withdrew all charges against Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye, who faced charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault.

Amanda Du Pont and Masechaba Ndlovu sued Jub Jub, which led to multiple court appearances before the charges were dropped.

